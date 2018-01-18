DQ Athletes of the Week — Jan. 18, 2018

Sports

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Alison Farrell
This 15-year-old plays power on the school’s girls’ varsity volleyball team, which is currently in first place in its division. She’s also hoping to try out for field lacrosse later in the school year. Away from school, she enjoys snowboarding. The Grade 10 student lives in Mono.

Humberview Secondary School
Isaac Soward
This Grade 9 student is the skip for the school’s mixed novice curling team, and he said they played well in their first tournament, but didn’t win. He said it was the first time out for some of the members. He was active in cross-country running in the fall, and was one of the few Grade 9 boys to compete at ROPSSAA, notching a personal best time of 17:58. The 14-year-old lives in Bolton.

Mayfield Secondary School
Elizabeth Abbi
This 15-year-old is a member of the school’s swim team, who specializes in the 50-metre back stroke. She’s competed in two meets so far thins season, and did better than expected. She also enjoys volleyball and is planning to go out for badminton and maybe softball at school this year. Away from school, she used to be part of the Swim Time Club in Woodbridge. The Grade 10 student lives in Brampton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Samantha Spagnol
This Grade 12 student plays centre on the school’s varsity hockey team, which has opened up its season with a 4-1 record. She’s also looking forward to playing attack on the school’s field lacrosse team later this year, and she was also part of the flag football team. In the community, she plays rep hockey for the Brampton Canadettes. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.

         

