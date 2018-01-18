Hawks victorious at International Silver Stick

January 18, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Hawks minor peewee AA Hawks are entering the OMHA playdowns on fire, after winning the prestigious International Silver Stick competition in Newmarket Saturday.
Taking a 13-game winning streak into the tournament, the largest international tournament in the world, hosting close to 80 teams, the Hawks earned a 2-0-2 record in the round-robin to earn a Saturday evening semi final berth.
With victories over the Birmingham Rangers and Whitby Wildcats, and a pair of ties with the Vaughan Rangers and Newmarket Redmen, the Hawks were able to best the Redmen 3-1 in their semi final rematch.
Sunday’s final had the Hawks pitted against Vaughan, the only other undefeated team in the tournament, in a tight match that had the Hawks take the championship by a score of 4-3.
Locked in a round-robin series in the first stage of the OMHA playdowns with the Halton Hills Thunder, Niagara Falls Flyers, Oakville Rangers and Burlington Eagles, the Hawks have jumped out to an early lead by downing the Thunder 5-2 for their 13th straight league win.
You must be logged in to post a comment.