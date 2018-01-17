Uncategorized

Session on 427 expansion

LINK427 will be providing an update regarding the Highway 427 expansion project.
The first public information centre (PIC) for the Highway 427 Expansion will take place Jan. 25 at the Element Hotel — Vaughan Southwest (6170 Highway 7 West) from 4 to 8 p.m. The open house format will provide an opportunity to learn about the project, ask project team members questions and offer comments.
This project is being carried out in accordance with the approved environmental planning process for Group ‘A’ projects under the Ministry of Transportation’s Class Environmental Assessment for provincial transportation facilities.
For more information, go to http://427expansion.ca

         

