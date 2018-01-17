January sale at Bell Tower Boutique

January 17, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Bell Tower Boutique at St. James’ Church in Caledon East is having a half-price sale until the end of January.
They are pricing everything to go, in order to make room for new inventory.
A new-to-you mini store, the Bell Tower Boutique features an assortment of décor items, framed art work, antique china and glassware. It also sells gently-read hard cover and paperback books (mostly fiction). All proceeds from these sales are used to support the Outreach work of St. James.
Staffed by volunteers, the Bell Tower Boutique will be open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Look for the unique Bell Tower sign on the lawn.
St. James is at 6025 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East.
For more information, call 905-584-9635 or email to stjamesoffice6025@gmail.com
