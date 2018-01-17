Frank Adriano Trio to perform next week at CrossCurrents

January 17, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Frank Adriano Trio, featuring Tausha Hanna, will return once again to the stage at CrossCurrents Cafe next Friday (Jan. 26).
Expect some great standards from the golden era of swing delivered with plenty of fun and spontaneous compositions which are trademarks of jazz improvisation. Rarely, if ever, does this trio deliver the same tune in the same way. It is always new and band leader Frank Adriano brings energy, authority and anecdotes to every song.
The opening act for evening will be The Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Jazz Band, under the leadership of Adriano. The band is made up of a group of talented young musicians who have had the opportunity to play at numerous jazz festivals and local venues. This year, the band will be embarking on a four-day tour which will bring them to the nation’s capital and culminate in a recording session at McGill University. They swing like crazy, so get ready to be blown away.
CrossCurrents operates out of Bolton United Church at the corner of King and Nancy Streets (use the side entrance). Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music is slated to start at 8.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
You must be logged in to post a comment.