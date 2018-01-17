Uncategorized

Frank Adriano Trio to perform next week at CrossCurrents

January 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The Frank Adriano Trio, featuring Tausha Hanna, will return once again to the stage at CrossCurrents Cafe next Friday (Jan. 26).
Expect some great standards from the golden era of swing delivered with plenty of fun and spontaneous compositions which are trademarks of jazz improvisation. Rarely, if ever, does this trio deliver the same tune in the same way. It is always new and band leader Frank Adriano brings energy, authority and anecdotes to every song.
The opening act for evening will be The Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Jazz Band, under the leadership of Adriano. The band is made up of a group of talented young musicians who have had the opportunity to play at numerous jazz festivals and local venues. This year, the band will be embarking on a four-day tour which will bring them to the nation’s capital and culminate in a recording session at McGill University. They swing like crazy, so get ready to be blown away.
CrossCurrents operates out of Bolton United Church at the corner of King and Nancy Streets (use the side entrance). Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music is slated to start at 8.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town celebrates grants to refurbish centre

By Bill Rea A lot of work has gone into refurbishing Mayfield Recreation Centre, and the Town is celebrating it. The ribbon was cut Sunday ...

New procedures at Town Hall

By Bill Rea At first glance, one might think things have been tightened down at Caledon Town Hall for some reason, possibly security. But municipal ...

Fire department warns be careful in the cold of winter

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to keep safety in mind as the temperatures turn colder, and to ensure that they are wearing ...

Christian Unity Week celebrations coming

Two churches in Caledon East will be holding joint services to mark the Week of Christian Unity. This coming Sunday (Jan. 14) will see a ...

Region will be collecting Christmas trees

During the weeks of Jan. 8 and 15, Peel Region will collect Christmas trees at the curb on regular recycling collection days. To set out ...

Thompson and others planning to run in this year’s elections

By Bill Rea The year that’s just started is going to be a busy one in Caledon, made more active by the fact there will ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11 Bolton and District PROBUS Club presents Beverley Stavely of Headwaters Education Team addressing the topic of “diagnosis and treatment of diabetes with ...