Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

By Janet Clark
The Rotary Club of Palgrave has partnered with the Town of Caledon to fund and retrofit the Westview Park in the village of Palgrave and make it completely accessible to adults and children alike.
The park is at 19 Brawton Dr., has been renamed the Norma Bangay Park.
The goal of the $85,000 project is to make this park a fully inclusive and accessible play and gathering space for the entire Palgrave community to enjoy. The new playground equipment, excavation work and accessibility upgrades will allow seniors, families and individuals with special needs to access and use new upgraded park facilities. Construction for this project is scheduled for the spring of 2018.
The park is dedicated to Norma Bangay to commemorate her contribution to children’s education in the local community. Norma began teaching in 1959 at the one room schoolhouse in Castlederg. Upon the closure of this school in 1962, she moved to Palgrave Public School, where she taught kindergarten until her retirement in 1994. Norma continued to volunteer at local schools well after retirement, working with young readers who needed extra attention. Well loved by students and the community, Norma had a positive and lasting influence on several generations of Palgrave students.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation, a public community foundation serving the people of Brampton and Caledon. We would also like to thank Brampton Brick Limited and Sierra Excavating Enterprises Inc. for their generous sponsorship and contributions toward the park upgrade.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave is accepting donations to assist in meeting our financial commitment to this community project. All funds raised will be dedicated solely to the project. Please contact us at normabangaypark@gmail.com or 647-290-9126 to make a donation to the Westview Park (Norma Bangay) Accessibility Upgrade Project. Thank you for your support.
To learn more about how Rotary supports our local community, or hear about other projects both here in Caledon and abroad, please come join us for a meeting at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall or visit our website at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com
