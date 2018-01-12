Golden Hawks soar past Schomberg, Alliston

January 12, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
As the Provincial Junior Hockey League season winds down, the Caledon Golden Hawks have proven they are capable of playing well into February.
The junior C club knocked off both division rivals the Schomberg Cougars and the perennial powerhouse Alliston Hornets last week, putting distance between themselves and their competitors with just more than two weeks left in the regular season schedule.
Caledon entered last Thursday’s match with Schomberg as winners of three of their last four, continuing a high-flying trend with 25 shots in the first two periods, though Mathiau Young scored the only goal on the power play.
Young struck again on the power play midway through the third, and though Schomberg cut the lead in half with less than two minutes remaining, Myles Cook and Marc Simonetta each added late markers for a 4-1 win.
A home-and-home series with the 24-8-0-1 Hornets followed over the weekend, with last year’s league champions continuing a perfect season against the Hawks in a 5-2 win at New Tec Rec Friday.
However, it was the Hawks who handed Alliston a rare loss at Caledon East in a rematch Sunday, their first defeat in close to a month.
Each side traded goals in the first, with Young scoring his team-leading 27th of the year. A scoreless second period was led by goaltender Chase Krompocker, whose 15 saves in the frame kept the game at a 1-1 tie.
Though he was beaten early in the third to give Alliston the lead, he stood tall the rest of the way as Caledon scored three unanswered goals, off the sticks of Tyler Whitten, Everett Flewelling and Matt Magliozzi to hand the Hawks a 4-2 victory.
Seven games remain on the Hawks’ schedule. They will bring an 18-15-0-2 record into their next game tomorrow (Friday) night in Caledon against the last-place Orillia Terriers. They will be hoping to put more distance between them than the seven points that currently separate them from the fifth-place Cougars, and make up the three points needed to catch the third-place Penetang Kings.
Friday’s match with the 3-31-0-0 Terriers could prove to be beneficial to an otherwise tough end-of-season schedule, which includes another meeting with the Hornets as well as two more with the Kings: including a season-ending home game Jan. 28.
In the meantime, Friday’s puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. at Caledon East .
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.poinstreaksites.com
