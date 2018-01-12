Sports

DQ Athletes of the Week — Jan. 11, 2018

January 12, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Brody Kirkham
This Grade 10 student is a shooting guard on the junior basketball team. Previously, he was the quarterback for the varsity football team, which made it to the first round of the playoffs. He’s planning to play field lacrosse in the spring, as well as taking part in track and field, specializing in high jump and 400 metres. In the community, he plays rep football and basketball. The 15-year-old lives in Mansfield.

Humberview Secondary School
Coulton White
This 14-year-old is in his first year of wrestling, in the 38-kilo class, and he already has a lot to show for it, including gold medals in three tournaments. He was also involved in cross-country running in the fall. In the community, he plays rep hockey in the Caledon Hawks’ organization. The Grade 9 student lives in Palgrave.

Mayfield Secondary School
Kelyn Young
This Grade 10 student has been enjoying success as a wrestler, having won two golds in tournaments so far, and she’s confidently looking forward to ROPSSAA in February, where she won last year. “I think OFSAA will be more challenging,” she said. In the community, she wrestles and helps teach at Matman in Kitchener and Brampton. The 15-year-old lives in Brampton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
William Vander Veldon
The 15-year-old plays point and shooting guard on the school’s junior basketball team, which came in second in a tournament at Brampton Christian Academy and is 1-1 in league play. In the community, he’s been a rep player with Brampton Elite Soccer Academy for eight years. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

         

