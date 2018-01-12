Yale Trucks starts ‘18 in first

January 12, 2018 · 0 Comments
Rutherford Global Logistics displayed a balanced attack Dec. 18 to down Fines Ford Lincoln 4-2 to close out 2017 in Caledon Senior Hockey League play.
In the other games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Heart Lake Insurance bombed the Grit Bagmen 10-5 and Yale Industrial Trucks shaded the Jiffy Lube Oilers 6-5.
Rutherford 4, Fines Ford 2
Rich Petrie, Jim Kutchera and Garry Hoxey each had one goal and one assist for Rutherford.
Scott Sinclair scored the other goal. Bruno Fracassi bagged two assists while team rep Nick Taccogna and Mark Perrin had one each.
Jim Schaefer and Mike Foley scored for Fines. Single assists went to Joe Palumbo, Alex Dorosh, Dave Armstrong and George Armstrong.
Heart Lake 10, Grit 5
The Insurance Boys spotted Grit a 4-2 first-period lead and then came back for the win, and third place in the standings, with Tim Sinclair leading the way.
He bagged three goals and two assists. Paul Agius was right behind him with one goal and three assists. Steve Tarasco had a goal and two assists while Jamie McDonald scored twice. Both Mike McNamara and team rep Ian Kerr had a goal and an assist. Team sponsor Chris Spilar had three helpers, while Jamie Hardman had two. Single assists went to John Castellucci, Howard Wight and Rod Sinclair.
Tony Curcio scored twice and set up one goal for Grit, with Carlo Fantin getting one goal and two assists. Team sponsor Greg Collins had a goal and an assist. Randy Freitag scored the other goal. Mike (Dr. Bend) Shore had two assists with singles going to John Pitsadiotis, team rep David Shoalts, Kyle Smith and Joe (The Barber) Guaragna.
Yale 6, Jiffy Lube 5
Team rep James Heenan was flying for Yale with two goals and three assists.
Steve Smith had two goals and one assist. Robert Masutti and Dan Tasson were good for one goal and one assist each. Bob McHardy set up three goals and Bernie Tisdale set up two. Bill Davis had one assist.
Greg Frangakis led Jiffy Lube with two goals and one assist. Rick Geiger matched him in points with three assists. Gary Hughes, Mike Lo Dico and Grant Moffat scored the other goals. Maurizo Giorgio grabbed two assists with singles going to Pete McNamara, Marty Madensky and Dom Spignesi.
