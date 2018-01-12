Wild-west shoot out style in Sunday Night Hockey League

By Bill Rea A lot of work has gone into refurbishing Mayfield Recreation Centre, and the Town is celebrating it. The ribbon was cut Sunday ...

By Bill Rea At first glance, one might think things have been tightened down at Caledon Town Hall for some reason, possibly security. But municipal ...

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to keep safety in mind as the temperatures turn colder, and to ensure that they are wearing ...

Two churches in Caledon East will be holding joint services to mark the Week of Christian Unity. This coming Sunday (Jan. 14) will see a ...

During the weeks of Jan. 8 and 15, Peel Region will collect Christmas trees at the curb on regular recycling collection days. To set out ...

By Bill Rea The year that’s just started is going to be a busy one in Caledon, made more active by the fact there will ...

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11 Bolton and District PROBUS Club presents Beverley Stavely of Headwaters Education Team addressing the topic of “diagnosis and treatment of diabetes with ...