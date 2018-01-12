Wild-west shoot out style in Sunday Night Hockey League

January 12, 2018 · 0 Comments
The last night of action before the holidays in the Sunday Night Hockey League saw plenty of goals and two tied games.
After all 37 markers had been notched, the Ken’s Lawnmower Repair Blades remained in first place in the standing, although their lead had shrunk a bit. That was after they were held to a tie by the Caledon Hills Brewing Co. Brewers.
The second-place Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators gained a bit of ground by dropping the Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins. the other matches for the evening saw the Mr. Handyman Ice Hogs battle the St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings to a draw, while the Pommies Cider Co. Wild bested the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire.
Ice Hogs 3,
Wings 3
The first match of the evening saw neither the Wings or the Ice Hogs able to best the other.
Handyman heroes were Steve Pinarello from Adam Minatel and Greg Keenan, Minatel (unassisted) and Brad Sztorc from Marc de Abaitua. Wings’ warriors were Eric Webster from Mike DeFrancesco, Victor Ranieri from Mike Weeda, and Ranieri from Rob Thibeault.
Brewers 7,
Blades 7
The next match was a true barn burner, with it coming down to the last two seconds for the Blades to tie the game against the Brewers.
Blade bin bulgers were Brett Appio with two, Darren Levy, Shawn Simpson, David Payne, Dan Maggio and Scott Drouillard, with help from Appio, Drouillard, Dave Gardilcic, Kevin Wigner, Greg Fuller, Levy, Mark Bauldry, Daryll Simpson and Shawn Simpson. Brewer bashers were Jay Beech and Brandon Scott with a pair each, Steve Nicoloff, Bob McHardy and Mike Swan. Assists were from Steve Conforti, Beech, McHardy, Brent Spagnol and Dave Matheson.
Wild 5,
Fire 2
The Wild took full advantage of the tired Fire crew and took the win as well.
Wild whippers were Steve Whitten from Mitch Merante, Shaun Heron from Steve Brown, Craig Shaw from Heron, Heron from Shaw and Dale Deleonardis, and Merante from Whitten and Brown. Fire firers were Shane Ainsley from Dave DiMeo, and DiMeo from Ainsley.
Predators 6,
Griffins 4
The last game of the night had the Predators take a bite out of the Griffins for the win.
Predators power came from Darren Jones with two goals, Fab Iafano, Cam Coulter, Steve Hutchins and Colin Fyffe, with assists by Scott Cantelon, Kevin Christie, Jones, Alex Nordheimer, Kyle Bagg and Howard Cantelon. Griffin go-to guys were Ron Toffan with a pair, Kevin Norris and Jesse Thompson, helped by Mike Brioux, Toffan, Michael Horsley, Thompson and Norris.
You must be logged in to post a comment.