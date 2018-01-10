Uncategorized

Christian Unity Week celebrations coming

January 10, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Two churches in Caledon East will be holding joint services to mark the Week of Christian Unity.
This coming Sunday (Jan. 14) will see a service at Caledon East United Church, starting at 10:30 a.m. The service the following Sunday (Jan. 21) will be at St. James Anglican Church, starting at 11 a.m.
Rev Ross Leckie of Caledon East United Church and Rev. Greg Fiennes-Clinton of St. James’ extend an invitation to all and hope they will join them and their congregations these dates.
For further information contact: 905 584-9635 or email stjamesoffice6025@gmail.com

         

