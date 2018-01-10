Region will be collecting Christmas trees

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to keep safety in mind as the temperatures turn colder, and to ensure that they are wearing ...

By Bill Rea Caledon is a community that has a reputation for helping the less fortunate in times of need, and that was demonstrated yet ...

By Bill Rea MPPs and their staffs routinely put together shoeboxes for organizations. This year, the Progressive Conservative caucus donated the boxes to Hope 24/7. ...

The Caledon Agricultural Society will be holding its annual general meeting this coming Monday (Jan. 8). It will be at Caledon Village Place, at 18313 ...

Singer and songwriter Max Layton will be bringing his brand of music to CrossCurrents Cafe tomorrow (Friday) night. Layton has lived in many places and ...

By Bill Rea and Mark Pavilons Small businesses have been having a hard time under the Liberal government, and Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown ...

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...