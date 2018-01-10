Uncategorized

Region will be collecting Christmas trees

January 10, 2018   ·   0 Comments

During the weeks of Jan. 8 and 15, Peel Region will collect Christmas trees at the curb on regular recycling collection days.
To set out Christmas trees for collection, residents should ensure that if they are taller than three metres (10 feet), they are cut in half. As well, all outer plastic bags, ornaments, tinsel, nails, wire and tree stands are removed. Trees are not to be placed in or on snowbanks.
Residents who miss their collection can also take their Christmas trees to a Community Recycling Centre (CRC). There will be no drop-off fees at the CRCs for Christmas trees during the Christmas tree collection period.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Be careful in the cold

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to keep safety in mind as the temperatures turn colder, and to ensure that they are wearing ...

Community stepped up to help the less fortunate

By Bill Rea Caledon is a community that has a reputation for helping the less fortunate in times of need, and that was demonstrated yet ...

PC Caucus supports Hope 24/7

By Bill Rea MPPs and their staffs routinely put together shoeboxes for organizations. This year, the Progressive Conservative caucus donated the boxes to Hope 24/7. ...

Agricultural Society AGM Monday

The Caledon Agricultural Society will be holding its annual general meeting this coming Monday (Jan. 8). It will be at Caledon Village Place, at 18313 ...

Max Layton at CrossCurrents Friday

Singer and songwriter Max Layton will be bringing his brand of music to CrossCurrents Cafe tomorrow (Friday) night. Layton has lived in many places and ...

Brown promises stability for small business from PC government

By Bill Rea and Mark Pavilons Small businesses have been having a hard time under the Liberal government, and Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...