Region will be collecting Christmas trees

January 10, 2018
During the weeks of Jan. 8 and 15, Peel Region will collect Christmas trees at the curb on regular recycling collection days.
To set out Christmas trees for collection, residents should ensure that if they are taller than three metres (10 feet), they are cut in half. As well, all outer plastic bags, ornaments, tinsel, nails, wire and tree stands are removed. Trees are not to be placed in or on snowbanks.
Residents who miss their collection can also take their Christmas trees to a Community Recycling Centre (CRC). There will be no drop-off fees at the CRCs for Christmas trees during the Christmas tree collection period.
