Several Caledon nominees for Headwaters Tourism Awards

Headwaters Tourism has announced the nominees for the 2018 Headwaters Tourism Awards, and Caledon is well represented on the list.
Headwaters Arts, which is held annually in September and October, has been nominated in the class for Best Arts and Heritage Visitor Experience, as has the Alton Mill Arts Centre.
In the class for Best Fresh and Local Visitor Experience, the Alton Mill’s Wine and Food Festival, which was held in July, was nominated, as was Rock Garden Farms on Airport Road, north of Caledon East.
As far as the Best Fun and Festive Visitor Experience is concerned, the nominees include Cheers Caledon. Caledon’s first Craft Beer and Cider Festival was held in June. Mud Hero — Toronto North 2017, which was held in August at Albion Hills Conservation Area, was also nominated, as was Osprey Valley Golf Course near Alton.
Osprey Valley has also been nominated in the Best Nature and Leisure Visitor Experience class. Other nominees include Alabaster Acres, a family farm in Caledon village that specializes in growing heirloom produce and raising heritage breeds of livestock, as well as offering bed and breakfast, meeting facilities, an on-farm store, etc. Other nominees include Caledon Hills Cycling in Inglewood.
Millcroft Inn and Sapa in Alton has been nominated in the class for Best See, Shop and Stay Visitor Experience.
Alabaster Acres and Forks of the Credit Inn in Cataract are both up for the award for Best New Tourism Business.
Credit Valley Conservation and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority are both nominated for the Tourism Innovator of the Year Award.
Caledon Hills Cycling and Headwaters Health Care Foundation are nominated for the Tourism Partnership Award, along with Caledon Ski Club, GoodLot Farmstead Brewing Co. on Shaws Creek Road, artist Mark Grice, Pommies Cider Co. in Bolton and Tri-Village Treasures in Alton, Belfountain and Erin.
The winners will be announced this coming Tuesday (Jan. 16) at the Orangeville Town Hall Opera House, starting at 6:30 p.m.
