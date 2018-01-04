Sports

Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — Jan. 4, 2018

January 4, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Milo Yekmalian
The 14-year-old plays power forward on the school’s basketball team. He also played middle on the varsity volleyball team. He’s planning to go out for track in the spring, specializing in the high jump (he said his best jump is 1.47 metres). In the community, he plays rep basketball in the Mississauga Monarchs’ organization. The Grade 9 student lives in Belfountain.

Humberview Secondary School
Chloe Kostynyk
The Grade 10 student plays setter on the school’s junior volleyball team, which is off to a 2-1 start to the season. In the fall, she played centre on the flag football team, and is planning to play cricket and rugby in the spring. In the community, she is active with SWAR Taekwondo in Caledon East. The 15-year-old lives in Caledon East.

Mayfield Secondary School
Dante Grant
This 17-year-old is a wrestler, competing in the 72-kilo class, who won gold in the second tournament of his grappling career. “I’ve been training hard, fighting hard and I got my results,” he said. He had previously played badminton and been on the swim team at Mayfield. The Grade 12 student lives in Brampton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Emma Nelson
This Grade 10 student plays defence on the girls’ varsity hockey team, which is in second place with a 2-1 record. She also plays offside on the junior volleyball team, and was a receiver and defender on the school’s flag football team in the fall. In the community, she plays rep hockey for the Mississauga Chiefs. The 15-year-old lives in Bolton.

         

