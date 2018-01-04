Curlers close out one book and open another for 2018

January 4, 2018

By Shellee Morning

King Curling Club

The New Year that stands before us is like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written.

For King Curling Club, the pages will be like a thrilling mystery, with high impact action, but hopefully not too much self-help and or drama. There will be, for certain, history in the making and for some, a happily ever after.

The final chapter for the Wednesday night Social League was completed just before the Christmas break, as eight teams battled for top spot. The competition was fierce and the games were tight. As all four sheets were in action, the thrilling mystery began with Team Gerrits up against Team Wright. Skip Roy Wright, a veteran and master of the house, kept it close, but Skip George Gerrits, who is held in high regard himself within the rings, guided his team to a 9-6 victory for the title.

The story continued with Skipper Bryce Clark avoiding the drama to win over Team Wasylkiw in a nail biting match for the runner-up title. With just a point behind the leader (Gerrits) and going into the final game, Clark really didn’t have any room for error. Taking five of the eight ends, the team secured a well-deserved second place overall.

Teams Welch and Sowerby took an adventure back and forth through a game that saw more take-outs than Pizza Pizza. Welch, who followed Team Clark in the standings, claimed control in the early ends and cruised to a solid 8-3 finish for third place in the Wednesday Social League’s first half playoff round.

The Sunday Night Social League also completed their handbook to championship curling with a very dramatic back-and-forth match between Team Grosse and Team Sinclair.

Skip David Grosse along with (wife) Pam McKinley, Karen Mello and Domenic Baldesarra shook hands with the opposition of Skip Thomas Sinclair, Ian and Bev Donaldson and Nicholas Beck for what was anticipated to being a very tight close-scoring game.

Sinclair opened the scoring with a single after one, but then collected a juicy three-point end in the second. Grosse swept back for two in the third, then with minor misses by team Sinclair in fourth and fifth ends, Grosse tied the game 5-5. Every rock from here on in needed to perfectly placed to escape the chance of being eliminated. The final ends to this night’s mystery round would see both teams tied going into the eighth and final frame. Sinclair, with the hammer, made the most of his team’s support for a final rock that scored one and win the Sunday Night Social League championship. Brooms were tipped toward Team Grosse for their amazing comeback mid-way and applying pressure for an exciting finish.

With happy endings after the first half of the season, curlers will return to the ice with a new enthusiasm as they meet their new teams within the Social Leagues and returning mates in the entry leagues.

