Pond Spiel will be at Island Lake

January 4, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Close to 100 curlers will take to the ice on Island Lake Feb. 3 for the Orangeville Curling Club’s ninth annual Great Canadian Pond Spiel.
This event attracts both local community members as well as participants from across Southern Ontario. It has been sold out since its inception, attracting over 96 curlers each year and engaging more than 75 volunteers.
Community members are encouraged to come out to Island Lake as well, to cheer on the participants and to try their hand at curling on the lake between games.
Orangeville Curling Club has been an active member of the community since 1888, offering discounted rates for youth and charitable events. Additionally, in 2017, the Club’s Cancer Care Bonspiel raised more than $14,000 for Headwaters Health Care Centre’s Oncology Department.
The annual Pond Spiel is not only the Club’s biggest fundraiser, but it is also one of the ways it gives back to the local community. A portion of this year’s funds raised through sponsorship and advertising will be donated to the Orangeville Food Bank.
For the fourth year in a row, WestJet has donated two tickets anywhere WestJet flies (in the continental U.S.A. and Canada), which will be raffled off during the event.
For more details on the Great Canadian Pond Spiel, or to purchase WestJet raffle tickets, contact Amy at fundraising@orangevillecurlingclub.ca or call 519-941-0751. The Curling Club can be contacted on Facebook or at www.orangevillecurlingclub.ca

         

