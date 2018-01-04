Woman from India killed in crash

January 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
A 55-year-old woman, who was visiting family in Brampton from India, lost her life Friday in a two vehicle accident in Caledon.
Caledon OPP reports they were called out to the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Old School Road shortly after 4 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck was westbound on Old School Road and failed to stop at a stop sign. It collided with a Honda Accord sedan.
The 34-year old male driver of the pickup truck from Brampton and his daughters, aged five and six, were taken to area hospital with minor injuries.
The 26-year old male driver of the Honda and 56-year old male front passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The left rear and right rear passengers, 27 and 19 years old respectively, were transported to hospital, where the 19-year old remains in critical condition.
The rear centre passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for more than seven hours while Police complete their investigation.
