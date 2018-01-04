BREAK-IN AND THEFT AT TRUCK YARD IN BOLTON
January 4, 2018 ·
0 Comments
Caledon OPP are looking for unknown suspects who broke into a truck yard on Nixon Road in Bolton and stole tractor with a fully-loaded trailer Monday morning. Police said the incident took place some time between 8:48 and 10:44 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Steve Linton of the Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the words “PEEL plus your tip information”, or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca