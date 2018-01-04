911

BREAK-IN AND THEFT AT TRUCK YARD IN BOLTON

January 4, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP are looking for unknown suspects who broke into a truck yard on Nixon Road in Bolton and stole tractor with a fully-loaded trailer Monday morning. Police said the incident took place some time between 8:48 and 10:44 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Steve Linton of the Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the words “PEEL plus your tip information”, or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Be careful in the cold

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to keep safety in mind as the temperatures turn colder, and to ensure that they are wearing ...

Community stepped up to help the less fortunate

By Bill Rea Caledon is a community that has a reputation for helping the less fortunate in times of need, and that was demonstrated yet ...

PC Caucus supports Hope 24/7

By Bill Rea MPPs and their staffs routinely put together shoeboxes for organizations. This year, the Progressive Conservative caucus donated the boxes to Hope 24/7. ...

Agricultural Society AGM Monday

The Caledon Agricultural Society will be holding its annual general meeting this coming Monday (Jan. 8). It will be at Caledon Village Place, at 18313 ...

Max Layton at CrossCurrents Friday

Singer and songwriter Max Layton will be bringing his brand of music to CrossCurrents Cafe tomorrow (Friday) night. Layton has lived in many places and ...

Brown promises stability for small business from PC government

By Bill Rea and Mark Pavilons Small businesses have been having a hard time under the Liberal government, and Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...