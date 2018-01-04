Residents were watching

January 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP is crediting residents of Cedar Drive (off Forks of the Credit Road) for helping them catch a suspected impaired driver.
Police they were sent to the scene of a single-vehicle collision shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 15. They were alerted by local residents who are actively engaged in their local neighbourhood Watch program and who knew to call police regarding any suspicious activity, persons of vehicles.
Police arrived at the scene and found the driver of a silver 2009 Jaguar that had gone into the ditch.
They determined the driver, a 23-year-old man from Scarborough, was impaired with alcohol, so he was arrested.
He’s been charged with having care and control of a vehicle while impaired, and while he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, driving with an open container of liquor, being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol content of more than zero and being in possession of more than one licence.
His vehicle was seized for seven days and his licence has been suspended for 90 days.
Police remind the public if they suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a vehicle is impaired, either by drugs or alcohol, they should call 9-1-1 to report it.
