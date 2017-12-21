Shop with a Cop was a big success

The Town of Caledon has issued a winter parking ban to take effect at 11:59 p.m. today (Thursday). All vehicles must be removed from roadways ...

By Bill Rea Sixty days is now the magic number when it comes to word on the GTA West Corridor. Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca ...

By Bill Rea With an election coming soon, Premier Kathleen Wynne is trying to touch base with voters. She held the latest of her Town ...

By Bill Rea Chickens are going to be allowed in backyards throughout Caledon. Town Council last week agreed to ratify the decision made previously at ...

With the festive holiday season here, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to pay special attention when cooking. Provincial statistics reveal that careless ...

Facilities operated by the Town of Caledon will be observing special hours for the holidays. The Town Hall Offices, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters ...

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. They will reopen Jan. 2 Residents ...

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...