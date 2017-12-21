Contents

Comment — Another successful night for HomeJames

December 21, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
I was out long after my bedtime Saturday night, but I believe I was making a contribution to the community.
I was among a group of volunteers putting in the evening shift with HomeJames, the program that helps get people home if there’s a chance they’ve had a bit too much to drink during holiday celebxqrating.
There were at least six teams of three operating that night, and I was on Team 6. We had an eventful evening. We responded to out first call at about 10 p.m., and didn’t return to base at Bolton United Church until about 3 a.m. No sooner had we reported in that we had finished one call that we were directed to another location to pick up another party.
I was driving the shuttle vehicle for my team, which consisted of a person designated to drive the client’s vehicle and our navigator, who was also in charge of communications. We did a lot of travelling about Caledon, and were even stopped a RIDE spot check (the officer expressed appreciation when I told him we were from HomeJames).
But the main thing is we helped get a lot of people home safely, when their alternative might have been very dangerous.
This was not the first time I had volunteered for HomeJames, although it was my first shift this year. And I don’t plan for it to be the last.
Among the obvious benefits, it’s a lot of fun. One meets interesting and appreciative people, and has a good time in the process.
The program operates Friday and Saturday nights, and will be running Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30, as well as New Year’s Eve Dec. 31.
If you’re interested in volunteering one of these nights, go to homejames-caledon.ca

         

