Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through Caledon,
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
The Rotarians of Palgrave were thinking with care,
In hopes that new community projects soon would be there.
Some Rotarians were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of the Gala danced in their heads.
And Doug, this year’s President, wearing his cap,
Had just settled down for a well-deserved nap.
The Christmas Tree Lighting had caused such a clatter,
When Palgrave First made all the lights matter.
The Rotary year flew like a flash,
And the good causes we worked on used up our cash.
Bethel Hospice, Caledon Meals on Wheels, and others you know,
Gave us the opportunity to give to projects below,
Family Transition Place, High School Scholarships, and our newest one,
For next year; Westview Park Accessibility Upgrade Project you will hear.
In January, Doug will spring from his bed, and to his team give a whistle,
And away we will all fly like the down of a thistle.
The Rotarians of Palgrave will be back at it all right, and until then,
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a goodnight!
