Golden Hawks snap losing streak with win over Terriers

December 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Golden Hawks made the most of Sunday’s match with the lowly Orillia Terriers, putting up a six-goal effort to snap a three-game losing skid.
They opened the week by hosting the Schomberg Cougars at Caledon East Friday, looking to continue a strong season series in which they had earned six out of eight points so far.
Both sides came out flying, attacking the opposition’s net with pucks in a 33-shot period. While Schomberg’s Matthew Lolli remained perfect, Caledon’s Michael Kaczor was bested only once on the powerplay just over seven minutes in.
Mathiau Young continued his hot season by breaking the goose egg early in the second, though Schomberg notched back-to-back goals between the second and third periods to take a 3-1 lead into the frame.
With the net empty, Young made it a one-goal game just a little too late, scoring with three seconds left on the clock in a 3-2 final.
Despite the loss, Kaczor was a solid option for the Hawks between the pipes, stopping 29 of the 32 shots he faced in the contest.
Two games in three days set up the debut for goaltender Chase Krompocker in a Hawks’ uniform Sunday, hosting a Terriers team that the Hawks have dominated all season.
Through the course of two games so far this season, the Hawks had outscored the Terriers 24-2, setting up the potential for another high-scoring contest at Caledon East.
Just three days into his tenure with the Hawks, after starting the season with the Hanover Barons, Krompocker put up a 21-save performance to earn the win in a 6-2 victory.
Krompocker was certainly the least busy of the two netminders, as Caledon threw a massive total of 57 shots on the Orillia netminder, notching five straight goals to open the game and never looking back.
Young and Michael Andrews led the way, scoring three points each, while Marc Simonetta notched two goals of his own.
The win brings Caledon’s record back above the .500 level, holding onto third place with a 14-13-0-2 standing and a dozen games left on the regular season schedule.
Nipping at their heels are the Penetang Kings, winners of five of their six games so far in December. A win over Midland Saturday gave the Kings an identical record to the Hawks, though the tiebreaker lies in goals scored, where Caledon holds a narrow advantage of 134 to 133.
The Hawks hit the road twice this weekend to face the Midland Flyers (12-16-0-2) Friday before visiting the Terriers (3-24-0-0) Saturday.
They return to Caledon East Dec. 29 to host the first place Stayner Siskins (29-1-0-0).
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com
