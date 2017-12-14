Thanks for making parade a success

December 14, 2017 · 0 Comments
On behalf of the Bolton Kin, I would like to acknowledge the contributions of many local businesses that made it possible for Santa Claus to visit Bolton and participate in the annual Bolton Kin Santa Claus Parade.
This year was the longest and best ever, due to the participation of 58 community groups and businesses, and 12 bands.
Without the generous contributions of the following businesses and individuals, the Bolton Kin would not have been able to organize such a great parade. Many thanks to Regional Councillor Annette Groves, Treasure Hill, Forest Contractors, Performance Auto Group, Bothwell-Accurate, Bolton Gateway Developments, Brookfield Residential, D & R Electronics, Darta Fleet Solutions, Dig-Con International, James Dick Construction, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Bolton Railings, Cavalier Transportation, EnerSys Canada Inc., Mars, Mark-All Services Inc., OPP, Region of Peel, Town of Caledon, Ellwood Memorial Public School, Townwood Homes, Paul Coffey Bolton KIA, Yale Industrial Trucks, Banas Stones, Bank of Montreal, Bolton Electric, Bolton Florist, Bolton Honda/Nissan/Hyundai, Bolton Motor Products, Bolton Steel Tube Co., Caledon Contracting, Cambria Fab Shop, Canadian Dance Unit, Caledon Treeland, Bolton Vision Centre, Egan Funeral Home, Excel Dry Cleaning, Fernview Construction, Fines Ford Lincoln, Garden Foods, Gayla Canada, Harvey’s Restaurant, Humber Valley Dental, Babalou’s Restaurant, JohnVince Foods, Jack Stewart Investment Services, John Glenn State Farm, Lisgar Construction, Phelan Brothers Electrical Distributors, Prudential Select Real Estate, RAFAT, Rovili’s Pet World, The Rose Perdue Team—ReMax, Silcotech North America Inc., Topac Express, Versatile Spraying, Bolton Glassworks Inc., His N’ Hers Hair Design, Canadian Tire, Auto Block Auto Repair Inc., BW Cooney & Associates, Multivans Inc., CNS Fabrication, Crumps Natural, Bolton Family Dental Centre, Wishbone Restaurant, Bargain Tire, Roma Fence, Murdock Mackay Pallets, J.S. Autobody Collision, Visco Industrial, Napa/Traction, Jack Greedy Ltd., Wanderosa Wood Products, Ken’s Lawnmower Repairs, Saunacore and Supreme Collision Centre.
It should also be mentioned that Bolton Family Dental Centre won the Best Commercial Award and Lampstand Bolton Christian Church won the Best Non-Commercial Award. Special recognition also goes out to the Bolton Italian Cultural Centre and the two dance schools — Canadian Dance Unit and Sondra’s Tri-Dance Company for their Christmas enthusiasm, and finally Santa Claus!
Many thanks to all the participants and sponsors. And the Bolton Kin wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
John Stegeman,
Parade Chair, Bolton Kin
You must be logged in to post a comment.