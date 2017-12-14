Headline News

Editorial — When, Minister?

December 14, 2017

Yesterday (Wednesday) was an anniversary for some people in Caledon, especially those impacted by the GTA West Corridor.
Dec. 13, 2016, Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca was in town to address the membership of the Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal Association, and he told the representative of the Citizen who was covering the event that he expected there would be an update on the status of the Corridor in the “relatively near future.”
Fast forward about 50 weeks to comments Del Duca made in response to the recent appearance of Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown in Caledon, when he addressed his own party faithful. One of the pledges Brown made was that a PC government, if elected, will complete the environmental assessment (EA) on the Corridor. In response to that, Del Duca said he couldn’t give a definite timeline, but he indicated some word will be coming in the “relatively near future.”
Sound familiar?
We are not unrealistic people. We know that the actions of government takes time, often more than enough time to try the patience of those waiting for word on some issue or another. And for sure, the government would not be doing itself any favours by making hasty decisions.
On the other hand, there are many people living along or very close to the Corridor who would like to know what their future holds. Will their homes and farms and businesses be impacted by a 400-series highway running very close to, if not through, their front doors?
And in the case of Caledon, we have a municipality trying to make crucial land-use planning decisions with this major question mark traversing the town.
Minister, people want to hear something a bit more definite than references to the “relatively near future.”
Moreover, they’re entitled to it.

         

Headline News

JINGLE BELL BALL AT LIBRARY

         

Residents will pay 2.83 per cent more in taxes

By Bill Rea There were a few last-minute changes, but none of them impacted on the final figures. Caledon Council Tuesday night ratified basically the ...

Montreal Massacre victims remembered at Bolton vigil

By Bill Rea Last Wednesday marked the 28th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, in which a lone gunman entered École Polytechnique and shot 28 people, ...

Families move into Habitat for Humanity homes

By Bill Rea It was a very special day Tuesday for Caledon’s newest residents. Four families were handed the keys to their new Southfields Village ...

PEANUTS AT CHELTENHAM CHURCH

         

Holiday dinner in Belfountain

The Belfountain Community Organization will be holding a holiday dinner for the community this Saturday (Dec. 16). It is a pot-luck dinner, so those attending ...

Orange Peel Carollers coming to CrossCurrents Cafe next week

Following a time-honoured tradition from the north of England, the Orange Peel Carollers will be gathering next Friday (Dec. 15) at Cross Currents Cafe in ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...