Editorial Cartoon — Dec. 14, 2017

December 14, 2017

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Editorial — When, Minister?

Yesterday (Wednesday) was an anniversary for some people in Caledon, especially those impacted by the GTA West Corridor. Dec. 13, 2016, Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca ...

JINGLE BELL BALL AT LIBRARY

         

Residents will pay 2.83 per cent more in taxes

By Bill Rea There were a few last-minute changes, but none of them impacted on the final figures. Caledon Council Tuesday night ratified basically the ...

Montreal Massacre victims remembered at Bolton vigil

By Bill Rea Last Wednesday marked the 28th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, in which a lone gunman entered École Polytechnique and shot 28 people, ...

Families move into Habitat for Humanity homes

By Bill Rea It was a very special day Tuesday for Caledon’s newest residents. Four families were handed the keys to their new Southfields Village ...

PEANUTS AT CHELTENHAM CHURCH

         

Holiday dinner in Belfountain

The Belfountain Community Organization will be holding a holiday dinner for the community this Saturday (Dec. 16). It is a pot-luck dinner, so those attending ...

Orange Peel Carollers coming to CrossCurrents Cafe next week

Following a time-honoured tradition from the north of England, the Orange Peel Carollers will be gathering next Friday (Dec. 15) at Cross Currents Cafe in ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...