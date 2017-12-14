Golden Hawks are on a two-game slide after weekend action

By Jake Courtepatte

A three-game winning streak was snapped last week for the Caledon Golden Hawks by a pair of losses, bringing closer an already tight race in PJHL standings.

The junior C club visited the Huntsville Otters Friday night for a rough-and-tumble game that boiled over from a 10-1 Caledon win in their previous meeting.

Beginning with a Huntsville misconduct in the opening minute, the carousel to the penalty box was constantly turning in the first period, including two long stops for fighting. In total, seven misconducts were handed out in the first period alone.

By the final buzzer, the score was 3-2 for Huntsville, while the teams had combined for close to 30 infractions.

Andrew Woods scored at even strength for the Hawks, while Marc Simonetta capitalized on a late penalty shot.

Sunday’s home match with the Penetang Kings was a more subdued, but crucial one for both sides, as they were two of the three teams fighting for third-place in the Carruthers division alongside the Schomberg Cougars.

Despite an onslaught of offence in the first period for both sides, the Hawks were unable to solve the Penetang netminder, while Caledon goalie Michael Kaczor made stops on all but one of Penetang’s 15 shots.

Simonetta finished off a nice passing play down low early in the second on the power play, with Sean Nottle following suit a few minutes later.

Penetang answered back with three straight goals to take a 4-2 lead, one they would never relinquish, as Woods’ late short-handed goal in the third left the Hawks one shy and with a 4-3 loss.

The loss to Penetang meant a four-point swing for the two teams fighting for position, with Penetang just two points back of the third-place Hawks, each with 27 games played.

Both teams caught a break Sunday when Schomberg went up against the undefeated Stayner Siskins, with Schomberg sustaining the loss to stay tied with Penetang two points behind Caledon.

Caledon hosts Schomberg in a rare Friday night home game tomorrow in a crucial match, with only a third of the season remaining.

They close out the week against the lowly Orillia Terriers Sunday.

Puck drop Friday is set for 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the team will be without the help of captain and team-leading scorer Matt Magliozzi for at least the next six games, after he was sent off on a game misconduct for derogatory comments late in Friday’s match.

Magliozzi has 44 points through 24 games this year, good for ninth among scoring leaders.

For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

