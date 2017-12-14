DQ Athletes of the Week — Dec. 14, 2017
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Jake Merante
The 15-year-old plays centre on the varsity hockey team, and their season is off to a 2-0-1 start. He’s contributed a goal and two assists ot the cause. He also plays power on the varsity volleyball team, and is planning to play badminton and baseball this school year. In the community, he plays rep hockey with the Orangeville Flyers and rep baseball with the Barrie Baycats. The Grade 10 student lives in the Hockley Valley.
Humberview Secondary School
Jeremy Searle
This Grade 11 student plays defence on the varsity hockey team. He’s also planning to play varsity outdoor lacrosse for the school in the spring. He’s also a member of the golf team. In the community, he plays rep hockey fro the Caledon Hawks and indoor lacrosse for the Orangeville Northmen. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.
Mayfield Secondary School
Brandon Miller
This 17-year-old is a point guard on the school’s senior basketball team, which has opened the season with a 2-0 record. He’s thinking of going out for track in the spring, specializing in the 400 metres. In the community, he plays rep basketball for Peel Elite in Brampton. Basketball is his main sport. “I love the feeling of being on the court and putting on a show.” The Grade 12 student lives in Southfields Village.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Nicholas Genchi
This Grade 10 student plays centre on the junior basketball team, which split the first two games of the season. Away from school, he said he used to play rep basketball with the Caledon Cougars, as a small forward. “I like the sport a lot,” he said, adding he’s pretty good at it. The 15-year-old lives in Bolton.