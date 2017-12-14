Sports

DQ Athletes of the Week — Dec. 14, 2017

December 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Jake Merante
The 15-year-old plays centre on the varsity hockey team, and their season is off to a 2-0-1 start. He’s contributed a goal and two assists ot the cause. He also plays power on the varsity volleyball team, and is planning to play badminton and baseball this school year. In the community, he plays rep hockey with the Orangeville Flyers and rep baseball with the Barrie Baycats. The Grade 10 student lives in the Hockley Valley.

Humberview Secondary School
Jeremy Searle
This Grade 11 student plays defence on the varsity hockey team. He’s also planning to play varsity outdoor lacrosse for the school in the spring. He’s also a member of the golf team. In the community, he plays rep hockey fro the Caledon Hawks and indoor lacrosse for the Orangeville Northmen. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.

Mayfield Secondary School
Brandon Miller
This 17-year-old is a point guard on the school’s senior basketball team, which has opened the season with a 2-0 record. He’s thinking of going out for track in the spring, specializing in the 400 metres. In the community, he plays rep basketball for Peel Elite in Brampton. Basketball is his main sport. “I love the feeling of being on the court and putting on a show.” The Grade 12 student lives in Southfields Village.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Nicholas Genchi
This Grade 10 student plays centre on the junior basketball team, which split the first two games of the season. Away from school, he said he used to play rep basketball with the Caledon Cougars, as a small forward. “I like the sport a lot,” he said, adding he’s pretty good at it. The 15-year-old lives in Bolton.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Editorial — When, Minister?

Yesterday (Wednesday) was an anniversary for some people in Caledon, especially those impacted by the GTA West Corridor. Dec. 13, 2016, Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca ...

JINGLE BELL BALL AT LIBRARY

         

Residents will pay 2.83 per cent more in taxes

By Bill Rea There were a few last-minute changes, but none of them impacted on the final figures. Caledon Council Tuesday night ratified basically the ...

Montreal Massacre victims remembered at Bolton vigil

By Bill Rea Last Wednesday marked the 28th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, in which a lone gunman entered École Polytechnique and shot 28 people, ...

Families move into Habitat for Humanity homes

By Bill Rea It was a very special day Tuesday for Caledon’s newest residents. Four families were handed the keys to their new Southfields Village ...

PEANUTS AT CHELTENHAM CHURCH

         

Holiday dinner in Belfountain

The Belfountain Community Organization will be holding a holiday dinner for the community this Saturday (Dec. 16). It is a pot-luck dinner, so those attending ...

Orange Peel Carollers coming to CrossCurrents Cafe next week

Following a time-honoured tradition from the north of England, the Orange Peel Carollers will be gathering next Friday (Dec. 15) at Cross Currents Cafe in ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...