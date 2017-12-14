Tight games played in Sunday league

December 14, 2017 · 0 Comments
December opened with some tight matches, including two ties, in the Sunday Night Hockey League.
By the end of the evening Dec. 3, the Ken’s Lawnmower Repair Blades had stretched their lead in the standings with 21 points. It’s four points back to the tie for second place between the Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators and the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire. Pommies Cider Co. Wild share fourth place with the Caledon Hills Brewing Co. Brewers, and they are being followed by the Mr. Handyman Ice Hogs, St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings and Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins.
Blades 5, Ice Hogs 1
Game one was the high goal differential of the evening, with the Ice Hogs getting cut up by the Blades.
Blade bin bashers were Daryll Simpson and Shawn Simpson with two each and Brett Appio with the single, helped by D. Simpson, Bogdan Rapan, Dave Gardilcic, Darren Levy and Dan Maggio. The Handyman’s lone marker was by Eric Cirone from Greg Keenan.
Brewers 2, Wings 2
The second match was an end-to-end affair, with neither team being able to best the other as the Brewers and the Wings skated to a draw.
Wings’ warriors were Rob Thibeault from Daniel Hamlett, and Mike DeFrancesco from Hamlett. Brewers’ twine ticklers were Jay Beech from Kevin Bowen and Brandon Scott, and Brent Spagnol from Dave Matheson and Scott.
Wild 2, Predators 2
In a repeat of the second game, game three saw the same results with the Predators and the Wild skating to a draw.
Wild lamp lighters were Randy Isenberg from Steve Brown and Gary Morris, and Shaun Heron from Steve Whitten. The Predators’ pounder was Darren Jones with both, helped by Howard Cantelon.
Fire 4, Griffins 3
The last game was a close affair, with the Griffins getting singed by the Fire.
Fire fury was brought by Mark Andreoli from Mike Andreoli, Shane Ainsley from Eamon Harper and Jon Gingerich, Ainsley from Brad Wigner, and Jeff Grimshaw from Brian Dunn. Griffin go-to guys were Richard Archer from Matt Dowdle and Lee Maunu, Dowdle from Maunu and Archer, and Maunu from Dowdle.
