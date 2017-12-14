Tight games played in Sunday league

Yesterday (Wednesday) was an anniversary for some people in Caledon, especially those impacted by the GTA West Corridor. Dec. 13, 2016, Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca ...

By Bill Rea There were a few last-minute changes, but none of them impacted on the final figures. Caledon Council Tuesday night ratified basically the ...

By Bill Rea Last Wednesday marked the 28th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, in which a lone gunman entered École Polytechnique and shot 28 people, ...

By Bill Rea It was a very special day Tuesday for Caledon’s newest residents. Four families were handed the keys to their new Southfields Village ...

The Belfountain Community Organization will be holding a holiday dinner for the community this Saturday (Dec. 16). It is a pot-luck dinner, so those attending ...

Following a time-honoured tradition from the north of England, the Orange Peel Carollers will be gathering next Friday (Dec. 15) at Cross Currents Cafe in ...

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...