Travel to space this winter break with PAMA

Celebrate the holiday season with Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) this December.

Explore new exhibitions like What’s for Dinner? in Manning Square, PAMA’s hands-on kid’s area, and Peel Through the Photographer’s Lens in the Archives (hours may vary). Then, create some-out-of-this-world crafts this winter break and complete the Star Wars challenge for chances to win a prize pack each week.

New Exhibitions

What’s For Dinner? will run until November 2018. Enjoy PAMA’s hands-on family-friendly area. This year, kids can explore where food comes from, healthy food choices and some of the many foods and traditions enjoyed by Peel residents, past and present.

Peel Through the Photographer’s Lens goes until May 2018. Explore exciting new additions to the Peel Archives’ collections. Discover a wide range of remarkable, rarely seen photographs of Peel, captured by prominent local photographers Al Betts, Betty Odlum, and Ron Duquette.

Calling all local artists

Join in the Creative Exchange Holiday Celebration, in partnership with City of Brampton Dec. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Creative Exchange is a monthly networking event meant to connect individual members of Peel’s art community, groups or organizations with each other. Free admission to studio only.

Family winter break activities

They will run from Dec. 27 to 29 and Jan. 2 to 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Explore arts and crafts that are out of this world. Take a seven-day journey around the galaxy and learn about a new planet daily and how they relate to home right here in Peel. Drop-in, included with admission.

• Dec. 27 — Mercury: Since a year on Mercury is 88 days long, you might as well make an out-of-this-world postcard to send home.

• Dec. 28 — Venus: Junior astronauts can continue their space training by observing Venus move through the night sky and use some tools to create a solar road map to continue the expedition.

• Dec. 29 — Mars: Hop over Earth to explore Mars — wait, what was that? An alien? Legend says you can spot faces between Mars’s giant canyons. You will want to record these optical illusions for your mission logs.

• Jan. 2 — Jupiter: Hold onto your spacesuit as you approach the largest planet. Don’t get caught in the red spot — which is actually a huge storm three times the size of earth and has been going on for more than 400 years, yikes! Create a chaotic collage mimicking the storms patterns.

• Jan. 3 — Saturn: Investigating Saturn’s rings can work up an appetite. Construct your own solar system model made out of your favourite foods!

• Jan. 4 — Uranus: Brrr, it is really cold here, time to bundle up! Uranus, also known as the Ice Giant, is the coldest of all planets. Your friends back home won’t believe this — design your space selfie to share.

• Jan. 5 — Neptune: Congratulations Junior Astronauts, you made it to the last planet, what an adventure! Let’s document your space voyage and get that spaceship ready to head back home.

Mission completed!

Also, don’t miss the chance to win weekly prize packs by completing the Star Wars challenge. Follow on @visitpama on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the details.

Don’t forget year-round favourites

There’s always something to do Thursday evenings:

• Knit@PAMA from 6 to 8 p.m.

• PAMA Tours Thursday evenings.

• Brampton Folk Club Concert Dec. 14 (Theme: What a Wonderful World).

• Peel Aboriginal Network (PAN) Drumming Circle: Dec. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

• Queer Exposure in partnership with LAMP Community Heath Centre: Dec. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

• Open Studio: Dec. 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

And Weekends

• PAMA Tours: Saturdays and Sundays.

• Family-fun weekend activity Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Design your own abstract portrait.

• Family Fun Day Dec. 16 (Theme: Portraits),

PAMA Holiday Hours

PAMA will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It will close early, at 4 p.m., New Year’s Eve, and be closed New Year’s Day.

PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, and to converse, question and tell stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.

Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E.in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.

