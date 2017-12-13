PRINCIPAL TAKES IT RIGHT IN THE FACE
December 13, 2017 ·
0 Comments
The fund-raising target in the Halloween Dance-a-Thon at St. John Paul II Elementary School in Bolton was $10,000, and Principal Franco Troiani had a special reward for the students if they reached the goal. He would sit while one of the students plunked a pie in his face. They met the goal, by collecting sponsorships, and Grade 4 student Brooklyn Lupinacci was delighted to do the honours. The funds raised are to be used internally in the school.
Photo by Bill Rea