Jones calls on government to take action on hallway medicine

December 13, 2017 · 0 Comments
Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones has joined calls to have Health and Long-Term Care Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins to finally address the problem of hallway medicine in Brampton.
“I have heard from constituents about the problems of hallway medicine at Brampton Civic in the past, but the revelation that over 4,000 patients between 2016 and 2017 were put on beds in the hospital’s hallways, is truly shocking,” Jones said.
This came a couple of days after New Democrats at Queen’s Park released information about the number of people waiting in the halls of the Brampton facility.
“The premier and her Liberal government just don’t get it. They do not grasp the severity of the overcrowding and hallway medicine crisis inside Ontario’s hospitals,” NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said. “This crisis has been years in the making, caused by Liberal budget cuts and freezes piled on top of Conservative budget cuts and freezes. It’s absolutely disgusting that health care in Ontario is coming to this.”
“In the spring, PC Leader Patrick Brown and I raised concerns regarding hallway medicine occurring in Brampton’s Health Care system, but clearly the Wynne government has done nothing to resolve the issue,” Jones declared. “Now the Mayor of Brampton and former Wynne government cabinet minister Linda Jeffrey is adding her voice to the families of Peel saying, ‘Our health care facilities are currently in crisis.’”
“The hallway medicine crisis in Ontario is the direct result of failed Liberal government health policies and experiments,” Jones declared. “After 14 years of Liberal waste and mismanagement, we have thousands of people not receiving the care they deserve.”
“It is time for the Liberal government to fix this crisis in Brampton’s health care system,” she concluded.
You must be logged in to post a comment.