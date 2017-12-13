Christmas Marketplace returned to St. John Paul II
December 13, 2017 ·
The halls and gyms at St. John Paul II Elementary School were busy places last Friday as the school hosted its annual Christmas Marketplace. There were lots of interesting items available, as well as gift ideas for the season. People who had ordered poinsettias were able to pick them up at the Marketplace. Students Selena Capone, Victoria Kolb and Isabella Franchi were on hand to help out.
Photos by Bill Rea
Nikita Kalogerakos was helping her mother Julia Lava man this booth, showing jewelry from Lava Design of Wildfield.