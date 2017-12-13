Lots of goods on display at Seniors’ Centre
December 13, 2017 ·
The Caledon Seniors’ Centre in Bolton was the scene recently of the annual Craft, Bake Sale and Silent Auction. There was a wide assortment of crafty creations available. Margaret Tannahill of Brampton was showing a display of knitted and hand-crafted items, as well as ornaments for the season.
Photos by Bill Rea
Former Bolton resident Darlene Garratt, now living in Wasaga Beach, was joined by her mother Drene of Angus as they were displaying a collection of knitted goods.
Albion resident Carol-Anne La Rose brought a selection of crocheted and knitted items she created.
Kristin Wilkes was running this booth with her mother Debbie, which contained an assortment of jewelry, which came from Kristin’s Creations near Mount St. Louis.