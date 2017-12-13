Uncategorized

Lots of goods on display at Seniors’ Centre

December 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Caledon Seniors’ Centre in Bolton was the scene recently of the annual Craft, Bake Sale and Silent Auction. There was a wide assortment of crafty creations available. Margaret Tannahill of Brampton was showing a display of knitted and hand-crafted items, as well as ornaments for the season.
Photos by Bill Rea

Former Bolton resident Darlene Garratt, now living in Wasaga Beach, was joined by her mother Drene of Angus as they were displaying a collection of knitted goods.

Albion resident Carol-Anne La Rose brought a selection of crocheted and knitted items she created.

Kristin Wilkes was running this booth with her mother Debbie, which contained an assortment of jewelry, which came from Kristin’s Creations near Mount St. Louis.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Police investigate threat at school

There is no apparent danger after Caledon OPP were called to investigate a threat to student safety over the weekend at St. Michael Catholic Secondary ...

Large crowds were out Saturday to give Santa a big welcome

         

Work on GTA West will proceed under PCs

By Bill Rea A Progressive Conservative government will complete the environmental assessment (EA) on the GTA West Corridor. PC Leader Patrick Brown made the announcement last Wednesday ...

Liberals not impressed with People’s Guarantee

By Bill Rea Ontario’s Liberals have little praise, but lots of questions when it comes to the Progressive Conservative platform unveiled by Tory Leader Patrick ...

Word coming on GTA West, Del Duca says

By Bill Rea There will be some word coming “soon” on the GTA West Corridor, but there is no worked on just how soon. Transportation Minister ...

Planned tax hike cut

By Bill Rea The tinkering continues as Caledon councillors Tuesday were able to trim a bit from the proposed 2018 budget. The latest figures call ...

Premier holding public town hall in Peel Dec. 13

Premier Kathleen Wynne is inviting the public to share their ideas and ask their questions about education, health care, job security and other issues that ...

Orange Peel Carollers coming to CrossCurrents Cafe next week

Following a time-honoured tradition from the north of England, the Orange Peel Carollers will be gathering next Friday (Dec. 15) at Cross Currents Cafe in ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...