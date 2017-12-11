Headline News

Town of Caledon issues winter parking ban

December 11, 2017

The Town of Caledon has issued a winter parking ban to take effect at 11:59 p.m. today (Monday).
All vehicles must be removed from roadways in order to ensure safe and timely road clearing.
Any vehicles on the roadway before the ban must still comply with other parking rules, including not interfering with snow clearing operations
The winter parking ban will remain in place until it is lifted by the General Manager, Finance and Infrastructure Services.
Following a forecast by Environment Canada for a snowfall of seven centimetres or more, or ice coverage, the Town may issue a winter parking ban. When such a ban has been issued, vehicles may not be parked on roadways in Caledon until the ban is lifted. Any overnight parking exemptions that have been granted will be cancelled.
Parking enforcement officers will work in conjunction with road clearing crews ticketing/towing vehicles in violation of the ban, in order to ensure compliance and safety of drivers and citizens. Vehicle owners will be responsible for tickets and towing charges.
Upon completion of road clearing operations and based on weather forecast information, the General Manager of Finance and Infrastructure Services will lift the ban.
Visit caledon.ca/winterparking for more information.

         

