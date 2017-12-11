Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

December 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Doug Nicholson
President
The Rotary Club of Palgrave hosted the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Station Lands Park Nov. 25.
This year, thanks to the tremendous efforts of Palgrave First and River Ridge Snow Removal, the trees shone brightly, covered with new lights. The craft tables were brightly lit for eager small hands to make beaded candy canes, and Sarah’s tree lit up the sky like no other.
If you recall, Abby Robertson and the other members of Palgrave First held a Spring Community Garage Sale in May. Their goal was to raise the funds to replace the Christmas lights at Station Lands Park. I’m confident that you will agree that Palgrave First did an outstanding job with their first project. All proceeds raised went to buy lights for the Park and what a success Palgrave First’s project was. The Park looks fantastic!
The splendor of Sarah’s tree, decked out in all her new lights, and the gorgeous white lights lighting up the path as you drive by the Park is just a small part of the vision of Palgrave First in their journey to beautify Palgrave. We are so pleased with their efforts and look forward to supporting them in their future endeavors around Palgrave.
Thank you Abby and Palgrave First for making a difference in our community.
To find out how Rotary can help your community project, please contact us at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com and register for one of our weekly meetings.

         

