Golden Hawks put up 10 goals against Huntsville

December 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
Third time’s the charm.
For the third time this season, the Caledon Golden Hawks scored in the double digits Sunday, and for the third time this season, took down the Huntsville Otters to stay perfect against their Carruthers division rivals.
Caledon took a three-game winning streak into their battle with the Otters at Caledon East, with back-and-forth action throughout most of the first period.
Marc Simonetta opened the scoring for the home team just before the midway mark of the frame, sneaking it in low from the side of the net on a delayed penalty, before William Patry centred a pass from behind the net to captain Matt Magliozzi to send the Hawks to the break up 2-0.
After the teams exchanged goals late in the second, Caledon’s offence exploded for seven goals in a little more than 18 minutes of play between the second and third periods, with a 10-1 score on the board by the final buzzer.
Both Andrew Woods and Magliozzi picked up hat tricks, as Magliozzi extended his team point lead to 44 in 23 games, good for sixth in the entire Carruthers division.
Sean Nottle, Tyler Whitten, Jeffrey Ohashi, Christian Hauck and Simonetta all also put up multi-point efforts in the contest.
Michael Kaczor, who has earned the brunt of the work between the pipes for the Hawks this season, working in tandem with Brody Read, earned his sixth win of the year and the third in his last four outings.
Picking up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games, the Hawks have begun to create a distance between their third-place standing and the fourth-place Schomberg Cougars, as the Hawks have a four-point edge with a record of 13-10-0-2.
The Stayner Siskins and Alliston Hornets remain far and away in first and place in the division respectively.
Huntsville will be looking to exact their revenge on the Hawks in a rematch tomorrow (Friday), hosted at Huntsville’s Canada Summit Centre.
The Hawks return home to Caledon East Sunday to host the Penetang Kings, who are well in the hunt for Caledon’s valuable third-place spot. Six points separate the teams, though Penetang also has a game in hand.
Puck drop Sunday is set for 7 p.m.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

Caledon’s Marc Simonetta gets past Huntsville’s Tyler Gervais-Rolfe in the Golden Hawks’ 10-1 win over the Otters at Caledon East Sunday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

