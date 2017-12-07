Large crowds were out Saturday to give Santa a big welcome
December 7, 2017 ·
0 Comments
The weather was bright Saturday morning and so was the mood in Bolton as the community came out to take in the annual Santa Claus Parade, put on by the Bolton Kinsmen. There was a big crowd out in Bolton Saturday to help the Kinsmen Club welcome Santa Claus back to town. It took almost 90 minutes for the annual parade to traverse the main street of the village.
These young people were representing Allan Drive Middle School.
Photos by Bill Rea
Musicians from Humberview Secondary School were marching in the parade.
These Girl Guides were having a good time riding with the parade on this float.
The Home James mascot was marching in the parade with this representative of the Bolton Lions Club.
Sparky’s antics brought a lot of smiles to those on the parade route.
These young hockey players with the Caledon Coyotes were waving at the crowds from their float.
Danilo Milani wasn’t quite sure how to react to Santa, but his mother Nadia helped him wave.
Members of Lampstand Bolton Christian Church had things to hand out to spectators on the parade route.
Members of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps 253 Crescent were marching as part of the welcome for Santa Claus.
Representatives of the Canadian Dance Unit always bring a lot of energy when they take part in the parade.
Emma Nobili, 3, of Bolton had a great view to watch Santa ride by, thanks to her father Mark.