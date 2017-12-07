Word coming on GTA West, Del Duca says

December 7, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
There will be some word coming “soon” on the GTA West Corridor, but there is no worked on just how soon.
Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca told the Citizen last Thursday that some word would be coming in the “relatively near future.”
The contact, which was initiated by Del Duca’s office, was originally in response to an appearance in Caledon the previous evening by Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown. Much of Brown’s address was a promotion of the PC’s campaign platform for the 2018 election, which had been unveiled a couple of days before. But Brown also pledged a Tory government would complete the environmental assessment (EA) on the Corridor. Work on the EA was suspended about two years ago, and there’s been no definite word on whether it will resume or when.
Del Duca appeared at a party function in Caledon in December 2016. He pointed out at the time that the Transportation Ministry paused the study on the EA in order to seek more input and advice. That work was continuing, he said.
“I expect to have an update from them in the relatively near future,” he said a year ago, adding he had no further time frame to offer.
He still doesn’t.
“It will be soon. I’m not in a position to confirm a date yet, but it will be soon.”
