Farmers’ Market holding holiday fair

December 7, 2017 · 0 Comments
Ring in the holiday season, support local producers and businesses, and get some gift and food shopping off your list at the Inglewood Farmers’ Market Holiday Fair.
Come out to see all the market vendors.
It will be this Saturday (Dec. 9) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Inglewood Library and Community Centre, 15825 McLaughlin Rd.
There will be a wide selection of locally-made holiday goodies and gifts. There will be baked goods, jams, preserves, dried soups, fair trade clothing, seasonal crafts, lentil mixes, savoury pies and much more. Secure local “brands” like Ms. V’s Preserves, Soup Girl, Pie Guyz, TresBello and Loops and Lattes.
Come to the market for unique gifts and as always, good local food.
