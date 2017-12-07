Headline News

Premier holding public town hall in Peel Dec. 13

December 7, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Premier Kathleen Wynne is inviting the public to share their ideas and ask their questions about education, health care, job security and other issues that matter most to people in Ontario.
Following her wide-ranging town hall in Toronto Nov. 20, Wynne will host a second meeting this coming Wednesday (Dec. 13) in Peel.
The Town Hall will take place at Century Gardens Recreation Centre at 340 Vodden St. East in Brampton, with former Rogers TV host Nav Nanwa as moderator. Admission is free, and is open to anyone who wants to share their thoughts on the government’s plan for Ontario.
General admission seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the Town Hall will start at 7.
“Ontario’s economy is doing well, but we know that those numbers don’t tell the whole story,” Wynne said. “Too many people are being left behind, and that’s why our plan to create more fairness and opportunity is about making sure that everyone has the chance to share in our province’s prosperity. Nobody knows our province better than our people — and I am looking forward to hearing about the issues that matter most to you, the people of Ontario.”

         

