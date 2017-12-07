Orange Peel Carollers coming to CrossCurrents Cafe next week

December 7, 2017 · 0 Comments
Following a time-honoured tradition from the north of England, the Orange Peel Carollers will be gathering next Friday (Dec. 15) at Cross Currents Cafe in Bolton to dance, as well as sing what are known as village or pub carols,
These carols will not be the standard Christmas tunes heard this time of year in malls. They promise to be more boisterous and secular.
CrossCurrents operates out of Bolton United Church at the corner of King and Nancy Streets. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music is slated to start at 8.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
