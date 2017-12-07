Orange Peel Carollers coming to CrossCurrents Cafe next week

By Bill Rea A Progressive Conservative government will complete the environmental assessment (EA) on the GTA West Corridor. PC Leader Patrick Brown made the announcement last Wednesday ...

By Bill Rea Ontario’s Liberals have little praise, but lots of questions when it comes to the Progressive Conservative platform unveiled by Tory Leader Patrick ...

By Bill Rea There will be some word coming “soon” on the GTA West Corridor, but there is no worked on just how soon. Transportation Minister ...

By Bill Rea The tinkering continues as Caledon councillors Tuesday were able to trim a bit from the proposed 2018 budget. The latest figures call ...

A Charlie Brown Christmas, along with a pot-luck supper, is coming to Cheltenham Baptist Church. It will be this Suday (Dec. 10), starting at 5:30 ...

Ring in the holiday season, support local producers and businesses, and get some gift and food shopping off your list at the Inglewood Farmers’ Market ...

Premier Kathleen Wynne is inviting the public to share their ideas and ask their questions about education, health care, job security and other issues that ...

Following a time-honoured tradition from the north of England, the Orange Peel Carollers will be gathering next Friday (Dec. 15) at Cross Currents Cafe in ...

A Christmas Craft and Bake Sale is planned for Union Presbyterian Church, near Terra Cotta. It will be Dec. 9, running from 2 to 4 ...

The Alton Village Association is planning its annual Christmas tree lighting. It will be Dec. 9 at Alton Village Square, and will run from 5 ...