Time for #MeToo

December 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month, so I write the following words for women everywhere who are raped — mentally or physically, humiliated, demonized, demoralized, etc. The list is endless.
Those victimizing abusers who knowingly set out to destroy women’s lives should be investigated 100 per cent, and when charged, should be exposed. They have committed a criminal offence, punishable by laws. The public has a right to know said predators live in their neighbourhoods. They would soon find another sport to amuse themselves. They are nothing more than immature, never-grow-up bullies, running rampant through our society everywhere, like Satan’s fires of hell.
These so-called “men” abuse women as though it were a sporting event; spending endless time deciding when the next event will take place and continue; how they choose, who they choose and when. Some go on for years.
We ask the question — Do authorities not comprehend how horrific rape and all abusive assaults affect a woman’s life? Ask any abused woman who is dismissed by the “system” that takes an oath — “serve and protect.”
That all abusive assaults are not dealt with is an insult to all women everywhere; violating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms — A woman’s right to be free from all abuse.
Alice Malick Pettit,
Bolton
You must be logged in to post a comment.