Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

December 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Firth
and Sam Ferens
Rotary clubs around the world have been hosting youth exchanges since 1929.
There is a profound effect on both the youth and the hosting family. Our own family was a little anxious when 16-year-old Victoria, from Presidente Prudente, Brazil joined us for three months. Victoria had only been in Canada for nine weeks prior to joining us and when she arrived she spoke very little English.
It didn’t take long to realize a teenager in Brazil is no different than a teenager here. We learned so much about her culture and gladly shared our culture with her. We take for granted the activities we enjoy close by, but for Victoria the memories of cutting a Christmas tree in Hockley Valley, learning to skate in Caledon East, downhill skiing at Caledon Ski Club or living through a three-day ice storm with no hydro; will stay with her for ever.
At a recent Rotary conference in Mississauga, four youths from around the world were brought to the stage and asked to give their impressions about Canada. Despite being in Canada for only three weeks, what they said shone a light on our country and left them with indelible memories.
The first boy from Finland said after three weeks he was amazed at how many Tim Hortons there are. The next youth, a teenage girl from Switzerland, said she was amazed that we always sang our national anthem. At school, at minor hockey games, even that morning at the conference we sang O Canada. That does not happen in Switzerland.
The third boy from Paraguay noted how multi-cultural Canada is. He didn’t expect the diversity of cultures when he arrived.
Finally a young girl from Japan spoke. She was very quiet and hadn’t yet picked up English as well as the others. However, when asked what her first, strongest impression of Canadians were, she whispered “hugs.” Canadians hug a lot more than the Japanese.
The youth exchange is open to any youth between the ages of 15 and 18. If you would like your child to experience a year abroad and have the experience of a lifetime, please contact Palgrave Rotary Club for more information or call 905-880-5172.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Lots of fun at Palgrave Tree Lighting

         

Councillors back hens in back yards

By Bill Rea Chickens may soon be welcome in back yards in Caledon. Town councillors, sitting in committee Tuesday, approved a recommendation from staff to ...

Sale at Union Church

A Christmas Craft and Bake Sale is planned for Union Presbyterian Church, near Terra Cotta. It will be Dec. 9, running from 2 to 4 ...

Blood donor clinic Dec. 7

Canadian Blood Services will be holding a community blood donor clinic Dec. 7. It will be at Caledon East Community Complex, 6215 Old Church Rd. ...

Christmas tree lighting in Alton

The Alton Village Association is planning its annual Christmas tree lighting. It will be Dec. 9 at Alton Village Square, and will run from 5 ...

Proposed plans unveiled for new St. Patrick Church

By Bill Rea There is still a lot of planning to be done, but there appears to be a lot of enthusiasm for the new ...

Dasher and Dancer concert Dec. 10

The Caledon Concert Band will be bringing its Holiday offering to Caledon East Community Complex Dec. 10. Dasher and Dancer will be presented at 2 ...

Celebrate Light and Love with Bethell Hospice Foundation

This holiday season, remember someone special with a gift to the Bethell Hospice Celebration of Light and Love. By purchasing a light on the Bethell ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre at Rotary Place in Bolton is hosting their annual Christmas Dinner and Dance. A traditional Christmas dinner with ...