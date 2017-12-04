Golden Hawks come up big under pressure over the weekend

December 4, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

That statement rang true for the junior C Caledon Golden Hawks this weekend, after they bounced back from their first loss of the season to the rival Schomberg Cougars with a pair of wins Saturday and Sunday.

Having had the Cougars’ number all year, the Hawks entered last Thursday’s game at the Trisan Centre with a perfect 3-0 record against Schomberg.

A back-and-forth effort had the teams tied at four heading into the overtime period, though it was Schomberg captain Liam Spurgeon who earned his team the extra point, making a solid defensive effort on a two-on-one before going in alone and beating goaltender Michael Kaczor.

It was a crucial one point for both sides, tying the Cougars with the Hawks for third place in the PJHL’s Carruthers division standings, a stronghold the two have been battling for all season long.

Yet the Hawks took the loss in stride, putting it to the back of their minds for their trip up north to face the Huntsville Otters the following day.

Down by two late in the first period, the Hawks came soaring back with three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead by the middle of the second, thanks to two from Tyler Whitten and one from Marc Simonetta.

Huntsville was able to tie it before the intermission, while Caledon’s Mathiau Young and Huntsville’s George Wood exchanged tallies in the third, sending Caledon to their second overtime period in two nights.

Defenceman Jeffrey Ohashi was the overtime hero just more than six minutes in, capitalizing on his third of the year.

With a night to rest following a pair of grueling road games, the Hawks returned to the familiar ice of Caledon East Sunday to host the Penetang Kings, with plenty of energy to spare.

A 3-0 lead welcomed the Hawks to the first intermission, and they never looked back, adding another in the second and three in the final four minutes of play in the third period for a 7-2 win.

Simonetta led the way with a pair of goals and assists, while Young and Matt Magliozzi each had three point nights.

With Schomberg earning an easy two points over the last-place Orillia Terriers as well over the weekend, Caledon’s back-to-back wins leaves them two points up on the Cougars now more than halfway through the regular season, and six points up on the Midland Flyers.

The rival squads will see each other two more times this year, next at Caledon East Dec. 15.

In the meantime, only one game is on the docket for this week, with the Hawks hosting the 6-15-1-1 Otters at home Sunday for the second time this season.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

