Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — Dec. 7, 2017
December 4, 2017 ·
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Kamron Miller.
This 17-year-old was a running back on the school’s senior football team, which made it to the semi finals. He’s planning to go out for track and field in the spring, specializing in the hurdles, and also playing on the soccer team. Away from school, he used to practise gymnastics in Orangeville, and can still do a pretty good backflip. The Grade 12 student lives in Orangeville.
Humberview Secondary School
Brian Mellett
This Grade 11 student has been showing his prowess at table tennis. He’s 11-1 in matches so far this season. He’s also looking forward to pitching on the school’s baseball team in the spring. Away from school, he plays at the Elite Table Tennis Club in Mississauga, and is a rep ball player in the Bolton Braves’ organization. The 15-year-old lives in Caledon East.
Mayfield Secondary School
Deanna Chen
This 15-year-old was a shooting guard on the school’s junior basketball squad, which made it to the playoffs, but lost in the first round. She’s looking forward to going out for the junior soccer team in the spring, and might also give rowing a try. The Grade 10 student lives in the ValleyWood area.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Samantha Mendosa
The Grade 12 student is doing her part to help her varsity hockey team mates this season. She plays centre and scored a goal in their first game. In the community, she’s a rep player with the Caledon Soccer club, and plays rep hockey in the Markham-Stouffville Stars organization. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.