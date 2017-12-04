FLAG FOOTBALL CHAMPS
December 4, 2017 ·
0 Comments
The Mayfield Secondary School varsity flag football team are champions. The Tier 1 title game was Nov. 16 against St. Roch Catholic Secondary School of Brampton. The final score was 18-13. The team consists of (front row) Jade Langley, Skyler Plaskett, Caiya Mascoll-Sylvester, Karrissa Lilly, Victoria Viveiros, Maiya Ebron, Caitie Ciampaglia, Mya Careri, (back row) Stephanie Goertzen, Rayne Blasutti, Mackenzie Brooks, Madeline Watson, Camille Rosa, Lizzie Gibson, Skyler Litchfield, Devon Plaskett and Coach P. Ireland. Muskaan Chandi and Lindsay Core were missing from the photo.
Photo by Catherine Plaskett