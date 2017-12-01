Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday

December 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
It’s that time of year again for children in the Bolton area and throughout Caledon to bundle up, because Santa Claus is coming to town.
The Bolton Kinsmen are planning their annual parade to welcome him back to the area. It will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Street South and Queensgate Boulevard. It will proceed north on Queen, head down in the Bolton valley and disperse on the north hill.
Kinsman John Stegeman said Queensgate and Landsbridge Street will be closing at 9:30 a.m. so the parade can form up, and Queen Street will close at 10:45 a.m.
Stegeman also said that for the first time, the parade will feature 12 bands, including the Sandhill Pipes and Drums, the Marching Band from Humberview Secondary School and the band from St. Michael Catholic Secondary School.
There will also be numerous business taking part in the parade, as well as officials, community groups and organizations, sports teams and other participants.
