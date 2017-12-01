Headline News

Lots of fun at Palgrave Tree Lighting

December 1, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Rotary Club of Palgrave put on another fun event Saturday night with the annual Tree Lighting at Stationlands Park. The high point of the evening was the lighting of Sarah’s Tree, in memory of Sarah Thomas and cancer victims around the world. They also received some help from Palgrave First, which held a large garage sale in May to buy lights for the other trees, and were able to get them up with help from River Ridge Property Services. The Grade 3 Choir at Palgrave Public School led the singing of the songs of the season.

The fun events included crafts, and Oscar and Vivienne Epworth, both 7, had come from Gatineau, Quebec, to visit their grandfather, Rotarian Bernie Rochon. Oscar was watching Vivienne as she worked on her creation.
Photos by Bill Rea

Santa Claus was on hand to meet the younger folks, like Brooke Karasiuk, 7.

         

