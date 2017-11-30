BOOK SIGNING AT FORSTER’S
Musician, composer, author and Emmy Award winner Don Breithaupt was on hand for a book signing recently at Forster’s Book Garden. The former Bolton resident won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in 2009 for writing, with Anthony Vanderberg, the theme for the animated sitcom 6teen, which followed the after-school lives of six teenagers. He recently produced Eleanor McCain’s True North: The Canadian Songbook project, which was undertaken in commemoration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.
Photo by Bill Rea